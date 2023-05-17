Winnipeg police to give update on Point Douglas homicide

The Winnipeg Police Service will give an update on their investigation of a homicide in Point Douglas last month.

Police will hold a press conference at 11 a.m. Wednesday morning. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

Officers will give an update on the investigation into the discovery of an unidentified woman's partial remains found along the riverbank in the area of Curtis Street and Higgins Avenue on April 15.

