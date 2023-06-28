Winnipeg police to make announcement on 'sextortion' investigation

The Winnipeg Police Service is set to make an announcement on Wednesday regarding a “sextortion” investigation.

Sgt. Trevor Thompson from the Financial Crime Unit and director of Cybertip.ca Stephen Sauer will be talking about the investigation and answering questions at 11 a.m. at the police headquarters. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

Police said the investigation began in January.

CTV News Winnipeg will provide more information as it becomes available.