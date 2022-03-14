Winnipeg police to make announcement regarding historical sexual assaults, theft advisory

Officers with the Winnipeg Police Service will be making an announcement on Monday regarding historical sexual assaults, as well as a theft advisory.

Police will be holding a news conference at their headquarters at 11:30 a.m. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

Officers said they will be releasing information on an arrest in a series of historical sexual assaults and will be issuing a public advisory on thefts in Winnipeg.

CTV News Winnipeg will update the story as more information becomes available.