The Winnipeg Police Service is scheduled to release a report on its Air-1 helicopter Friday morning.

The Air-1 unit supports the police in its operations and investigations by responding to crimes in progress, tracking and surveillance of suspects, and lighting up crime scenes.

In 2018, Winnipeg police released a call for consultants to review the unit to see if it’s worth the cost.

Police began discussing a potential review in 2017, after the provincial funding model changed, resulting in the cancellation of a review the province had announced the previous year.

At the time, the police’s annual report from 2016 indicated the helicopter was being used less. It said Air-1 was in the air 27 per cent less time in 2016 than in 2015 and received 35 per cent fewer calls for service.

It also said that weather, maintenance and staffing issues led to a loss of 170 hours of use.

The report, entitled “Report of Findings and Conclusions” will be available on the flight operations unit website.

More details to come.