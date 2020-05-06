Winnipeg police to release details on $500K drug seizure
Published Wednesday, May 6, 2020 8:34AM CST
A file image of the Winnipeg Police Service taken on Dec. 24, 2019. (Source: CTV News Winnipeg)
WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police are set to release details on Wednesday about a drug seizure worth about $500,000, as well as the arrests.
Insp. Max Waddell, from the organized crime division, with be speaking at a news conference at noon at police headquarters Wednesday. Seized items will be on display.
CTV News Winnipeg will be live streaming the event.
This is a developing story, more details to come.