Winnipeg police to release information on 41st homicide of 2022

The Winnipeg Police Service will release information on the city’s 41st homicide of the year on Monday morning.

The information will be shared at a news conference at 11 a.m. at police headquarters.

Police said information on this death was previously unreleased, and the victim is a 41-year-old woman.

This announcement comes after two homicides were reported since Friday. The first homicide saw a 16-year-old male found dead outside of a home in the 500 block of Balmoral Street. The second homicide saw an unresponsive male found at Sherbrook Street and Cumberland Avenue on Sunday. He was pronounced dead at the Health Sciences Centre.

The record for homicides in Winnipeg is 44, which was set in 2019. Last year, 43 homicides were reported in Winnipeg.

