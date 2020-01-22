WINNIPEG -- A Winnipeg police spokesperson said officers will release information Wednesday about a homicide investigation they haven’t spoken of publicly before.

It brings the number of homicides in Winnipeg in 2020 to four, less than a month into the year, more than keeping pace with last year’s record breaking total of 44.

Officers are also expected to share details of an arrest made in connection with the case.

Police have not released any other details about this investigation, but told CTV News more information will come during a news conference, to be held at 10:45 a.m.

