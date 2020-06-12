WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg Police will address a video showing an arrest made in the Exchange District on Thursday.

The police service will speak at 1 p.m. at the Winnipeg Police Service Headquarters. CTV Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

The video was posted to social media by Winnipeg Police Cause Harm on Thursday, a group that describes itself on Facebook as “a police abolitionist organization fighting against the power and violence of the Winnipeg Police Service.”

WARNING: VIDEO CONTAINS VIOLENT CONTENT

The grainy video, which lasts one minute and 14 seconds, shows officers attempting to restrain a suspect on the ground. In the video, one of the officers can be seen kicking the suspect twice.

A total of five Winnipeg police officers can be seen in the video responding to the arrest.

Winnipeg police said on Thursday they were responding to a weapons complaint at the Centennial Concert Hall. According to police, a 33-year-old man had allegedly vandalized a section of the building, smashed windows, and was brandishing a firearm.

Police said the man refused to listen to police commands to get on the ground, and allegedly assaulted an officer when they tried to arrest him. The man was taken into custody. Police said in addition to the gun, officers discovered a heavy bar and a knife on the man during the arrest.

Police said in the release the man was not injured during the arrest.

The man, who was not named by police, faces multiple charges, including three counts of possession of a weapon, resisting a police officer and assaulting a police officer. The charges have not been tested in court.

This is a developing story. More details to come.