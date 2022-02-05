Winnipeg police to speak on hit and run incident at rally outside Manitoba Legislature
Winnipeg police will be providing details Saturday afternoon regarding a hit and run incident in front of the Legislature.
Video online shows a white vehicle hitting at least one person on Broadway Friday night.
There is no word yet how many people were injured and if any arrests have been made.
Police will speak at 12 p.m. and CTV News will live-stream the event.
More details will be provided when they become available.
LIVE | Hundreds more trucks expected in Ottawa as 'freedom convoy' protests spread beyond capital
More rallies protesting COVID-19 vaccine mandates and other pandemic restrictions will get underway today in Ottawa and several other major cities in Canada.
LIVE | Latest updates: Protests in Ottawa and provincial capitals
Authorities in Ottawa are bracing for the 'freedom convoy' protest to swell to the tune of hundreds more trucks and thousands more demonstrators on Saturday.
Lawsuit filed against convoy organizers, seeking damages on behalf of downtown Ottawa residents
Organizers of the 'Freedom Convoy' that has gridlocked downtown Ottawa for the last week are facing a potential $9.8-million class-action lawsuit over continuous vehicle horn noise, filed on behalf of residents of the city's downtown core.
Trump calls Trudeau 'far left lunatic,' expresses support for convoy
Former U.S. president Donald Trump has issued a statement criticizing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau over vaccine mandates and expressing support for the trucker convoy protests happening across Canada.
Florida governor to investigate GoFundMe over Ottawa trucker donations
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said on Saturday it was fraud for GoFundMe to 'commandeer' $10 million in donations sent to support the 'Freedom Convoy' in Ottawa and that he will investigate what he called 'deceptive practices' by the website.
CFIA canned potato review irritates farmers and shows depths of government secrecy
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency wants to know what people think about the size of canned, cubed, white potatoes. But if you want to know exactly who asked for the change or why this is a priority exercise, you're out of luck.
Canada's Kingsbury wins moguls silver at Olympics, just shy of back-to-back titles
Canadian freestyle skier Mikael Kingsbury has been dethroned. Kingsbury, the defending champion, settled for moguls silver with a score of 82.18 at the Beijing Olympics after being upset by Sweden's Walter Wallberg in Saturday's final.
Queen seems chatty at largest reception since health scare
Queen Elizabeth II on Saturday attended her largest public engagement since a recent health scare, mingling with guests at a reception ahead of the 70th anniversary of her accession to the throne.
Ontario reports another drop in COVID-19 hospitalizations
Ontario is reporting another drop in the number of people in hospital with COVID-19 as pandemic pressure on the province's health-care system continues to ease.
Regina
-
Increased security presence at Sask. Legislative Building ahead of weekend protests
With another event protesting current public health measures expected to arrive in Regina on Saturday, an increased security presence has been implemented at the Saskatchewan Legislative Building.
-
LIVE
-
Texas woman Regina Mayor mistaken for Regina's mayor on Twitter
A recent case of mistaken identity on Twitter led Texas woman Regina Mayor to clarify that she is not in fact, the Mayor of Regina.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. businesses preparing for changes ahead of potential end to proof of vaccination policy
Businesses in Saskatoon are bracing for disbanding the proof of vaccination program after Premier Scott Moe said it would end “sometime in the near future.”
-
Saskatoon city councillor says snow 'ramps' along bridge are 'cause for concern'
A Saskatoon city councillor is worried a "ramp" of snow accumulating on a busy Saskatoon bridge could lead to tragedy.
-
Saskatoon police arrest man who allegedly stole sentimental items from condo
Police have arrested a 39-year-old man in connection with a break-in where a Saskatoon woman says several sentimental items were stolen from her condo in the College Park neighbourhood.
Northern Ontario
-
Important renewal deadlines approaching for Ontario drivers
Ontario drivers are being reminded of an important renewal deadline for their licences and licence plate stickers this month.
-
OLG announces where $30 million Lotto Max ticket was bought in Ontario
The winning $30 million Lotto Max ticket for Friday's jackpot was sold in Ontario and here's where.
-
Cat missing for three years reunited with family in New Liskeard
Many of us have heard stories about how cats disappear and then, years later, find their way back home. Crystal Maclean from New Liskeard now has her own 'the cat came back' story to tell.
Edmonton
-
COVID-19 in Alberta: 26 new deaths, hospitalizations remain steady
Alberta reported 2,086 new infections of COVID-19 on Friday as the number of patients in hospital with the disease remained steady.
-
EPS issues traffic advisory for downtown, major roads ahead of Saturday trucker protest
The Edmonton Police Service says it is ready to respond to planned convoys coming into the city for protests near the Alberta Legislature building this weekend.
-
Red Deer woman killed while trying to stop theft of her vehicle: RCMP
A 30-year-old woman is dead after she tried to stop the thief who stole her vehicle in Red Deer on Tuesday, Mounties said.
Toronto
-
-
Toronto trucker convoy protest begins to roll in ahead of Saturday's demonstration
Pick-up trucks, tractors and hundreds of protesters are set to gather for a planned anti-vaccine mandate demonstration in downtown Toronto Saturday afternoon.
-
Calgary
-
Man in hospital after stabbing at Calgary shopping centre
A man was sent to hospital following an incident that occurred at a clothing store in a southeast Calgary shopping centre Friday evening.
-
LIVE
-
Online auction offers chance to own piece of iconic Fairmont Banff Springs Hotel
Everything must go and that's what Rene Hajas and his team with North American Auction is aiming for at the Fairmont Banff Springs Hotel.
Montreal
-
21-year-old died in Quebec prison over untreated ear infection, family believes
The death of a 21-year-old in a Montreal prison in December went unreported, garnering no headlines, but his family says it was needless—and that Quebecers should know about the kind of troubling prison conditions they believe led to it.
-
40 tickets handed out at Quebec City freedom convoy protest, no major incidents
Quebec City police (SPVQ) said that 40 tickets were handed out Friday as Quebec's version of the 'freedom convoy' descended on the provincial capital.
-
Quebec COVID-19 hospitalizations drop below 2,500, ICU numbers down
Quebec COVID-19 hospitalizations continued to drop on Saturday though the province reported another day with over 30 deaths due to the novel coronavirus.
Ottawa
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Police anticipating surge of trucks, demonstrators as convoy 'protest' enters second weekend
Ottawa police say there will be multiple temporary road closures and closures at Highway 416 and 417 off-ramps through the day, as the Freedom Convoy demonstration continues in downtown Ottawa.
-
Road closures and service impacts in downtown Ottawa due to the 'Freedom Convoy' protest
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the road closures and service impacts in downtown Ottawa through the weekend.
-
Canadian speedskater Weidemann wins Olympic bronze in women's 3,000
Canada made its mark on the medal table early at the Beijing Olympics, as speedskater Isabelle Weidemann raced to bronze in the women's 3,000 metres on Saturday.
Atlantic
-
Another winter storm batters Atlantic Canada as officials warn of widespread outages
Much of southwestern Nova Scotia faced freezing rain and power outages on Friday as a slow-moving storm hovered over Atlantic Canada.
-
N.B. confirms first case of Omicron subvariant BA.2, 1 additional death Friday
New Brunswick health officials confirmed the province's first case of the COVID-19 Omicron subvariant BA.2 on Friday.
-
Nova Scotia reports 1 COVID-19 death, 11 hospitalizations Friday
As of Monday, the province says sports practices and rehearsals for arts and culture performances can have up to 25 people indoors and 50 outdoors. However, they can’t have multiple groups, games or performances.
Kitchener
-
Portion of King Street closed ahead of 'Freedom Convoy' in Waterloo
Waterloo regional police said King Street South is closed between Erb Street and William Street in Waterloo.
-
-
WRPS promises 'enhanced police presence' ahead of potential convoy protests
Waterloo Regional Police Chief Bryan Larkin says police have been closely monitoring 'Freedom Convoys' around the province, and are aware of “several potentially planned rallies” this weekend in Waterloo Region.
Vancouver
-
'Shocked the heck out of me': B.C. woman leaves salon with unfinished hairdo after learning of lotto win
A B.C. woman who learned about her lotto win while she was at the salon was so shocked, she left without finishing her hair appointment.
-
Vancouver health authorities warn staff to shelter and hide medical credentials during anti-vaxx convoy
Vancouver’s two health authorities are urging health-care workers to take defensive measures to avoid clashes with a convoy of anti-vaccination and anti-restriction demonstrators heading toward the city on Saturday.
-
45% of British Columbians think health-care quality is declining
A new report suggests British Columbians are unsatisfied by the quality of province’s health-care system.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. earmarks $2.3M for tourism projects on Vancouver Island
Upgrades are coming to tourism sites like the Sooke Potholes and the Kinsol Trestle.
-
'Why are you in my trunk and are you naked?': Man may have been in Nanaimo woman's car for days
A Nanaimo, B.C., woman was shocked to discover a naked man hiding in the trunk of her car this week.
-
Island Health confirms 6 COVID-19 deaths, hundreds of new cases
B.C. health officials confirmed six more COVID-19-related deaths in the Island Health region Friday.