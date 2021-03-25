WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Police Service is holding a news conference on Thursday morning to announce a homicide arrest in the disappearance of Eduardo Balaquit.

Balaquit, 59, went missing on June 4, 2018 after he arrived for work at a business in the 300 block of Keewatin Street. The homicide unit has previously said they believe he was the victim of a crime.

Officers had previously asked the public for any information on a blue 2010-2015 Ford Escape SE, saying they believe it was involved in Balaquit’s disappearance.

This is a developing story. More details to come.

- With files from CTV’s Mason DePatie.