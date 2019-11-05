WINNIPEG – Winnipeg police will share information about what it is describing as a homicide investigation in the South Pointe Neighbourhood.

Officers are on the scene at a townhouse complex on Tim Sale Drive Tuesday morning.

CTV News observed a group of the homes surrounded with yellow police tape and several police cruisers on the scene.

Police said they were called to a serious incident at 11:45 p.m. Monday.

They said they continue to investigate and will remain on the scene for some time.

A news conference is scheduled for 11 a.m. Tuesday where police are expected to share more details. CTV News Winnipeg will live stream the event online.

This story is developing, more details to come...