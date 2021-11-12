Winnipeg police to update investigations into abduction, aggravated assaults

WINNIPEG -

The Winnipeg Police Service will give an update on three investigations Friday afternoon.

A news conference will take place at 12 p.m., which can be watched on CTV News Winnipeg’s website.

During the news conference, police will provide information on an abduction/aggravated assault that occurred on Nov. 1, along with an aggravated assault involving a motor vehicle on Nov. 8. Both incidents are being investigated by the Major Crimes Unit.

Police will also give information on a seizure of guns and drugs in the Lord Roberts neighbourhood.

This is a developing story. More details to come.