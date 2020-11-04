WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Police Service will provide an update on COVID-19 enforcement Wednesday morning.

The police service will hold a news conference at 11:15 a.m. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

Earlier this week, Premier Brian Pallister announced details about enhanced enforcement of public health orders will be coming this week, saying he believes the number of tickets handed out for violating public health orders is too low.

As of Oct. 25, 93 tickets have been handed out for health order violations since April 9.

This is a developing story. More details to come.