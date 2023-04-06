Winnipeg police to update on suspicious death of woman found in landfill

Winnipeg police are set to give an update on a suspicious death investigation connected to a woman whose body was found this week at Brady Landfill.

Police will provide the update at 2:15 p.m. and CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

Linda Beardy’s body was discovered at Brady Landfill on Monday afternoon. Winnipeg police say she was not considered missing at the time of her death, but investigators are ruling her death as suspicious.

Her family said in a statement they are devastated and heartbroken at her loss.

“Many want to know about Linda, who she was and how she lived. Linda was our baby girl, a Mommy, our Sister, Auntie, Niece, cousin and friend. She will always be truly deeply loved beyond measure,” the statement read.

They say she was the youngest of five children. She grew up in Winnipeg and was a rights holder and member of Lake St. Martin First Nation. She had a strong Christian faith and was actively attending church at the time of her death, the statement read.

The body of Linda Mary Beardy (pictured), a mother of four from Lake St. Martin First Nation, was found on April 3, 2023, in the Brady Landfill in Winnipeg. (Source: Farrah Traverse)

Her family says she loved being a mother, and her four children were her pride and joy.

A march for justice in Beardy’s memory will be held Friday at 5 p.m. starting at Portage and Main and ending at Winnipeg City Hall.

The statement from the family can be read in full below:

- With files from CTV News' Taylor Brock