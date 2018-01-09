The union representing Winnipeg police officers is taking concerns about a lack of safe parking for members’ personal vehicles to the provincial government.

It comes after an off-duty officer was stabbed early last month going to his vehicle after leaving work at the downtown headquarters -- which doesn’t have a parkade.

And just two days ago, on Sunday morning, a man was arrested and charged after trying to rob an off-duty officer outside the downtown headquarters but the union doesn’t believe the victim in that incident was targeted because he was a police officer.

Still, the Winnipeg Police Association said these recent incidents highlight the need for a secure, downtown parking compound which can only be accessed by police officers -- an issue union leaders said the city and police leadership has failed to address.

“We're asking for the province to step in and review the whole situation and make a decision,” said Winnipeg Police Association president Maurice Sabourin. “We’ve never asked for free parking. We just want it to be safe. We want it to be secure. We want to make sure our members get to work safe and then are able to go home safe.”

“They put their lives on the line every day and they don’t need to be watching their back when they’re coming in and leaving work.”

Sabourin said members have been targeted leaving work in the past, and that sometimes people will wait outside the downtown headquarters to ambush police walking to their personal vehicles.

Mayor Brian Bowman acknowledged he hasn't spoken with the police chief specifically on this matter following the Dec. 1 stabbing.

Bowman wouldn't say whether he supports a police-only parking compound but he said discussions are ongoing to improve safety around the police headquarters as well as downtown as a whole.

"The concerns that they’re raising aren't falling on deaf ears,” said Bowman. “They do difficult work. It's one of the deficiencies with that building that we're grappling with."

The Winnipeg Police Service said it’s aware of the parking concerns.

It says safety measures such as a safewalk initiative offering both police and civilian employees uniformed escorts to their desired destination on foot or in a cruiser help staff get home safely.

But the police association said this only makes members more of a target and uses up on-duty officers’ time.

Asked about the issue during a Tuesday announcement on funding for high speed internet, Premier Brian Pallister said he hasn't been fully briefed on the details and that it would be premature to comment on any provincial involvement in a parking facility for officers.

Pallister did say the province is concerned about the safety of not just police but all government employees and would work with the city to address the issue.

“This is a critical issue,” said Pallister. “We have to make sure we do everything we can to ensure their safety and protection.”