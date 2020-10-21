WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police officers are looking to speak to two men who brought an assault victim to the hospital last month.

In the early morning hours on Sept. 28, two men brought the victim to Seven Oaks General Hospital. Police note the man had been hurt in a “serious” assault.

Hospital staff didn’t get the names or contact information of the two individuals who brought the man to the hospital, and detectives are hoping to speak with them. The two men are asked to call 204-986-6219 to speak with investigators.

The major crimes unit is investigating this assault. They ask anyone with information to contact 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.