With the weather warming up, the Winnipeg Police Service is expecting more stolen bikes to be put up for sale online.

But it’s also warning people not to go looking for their property if it’s taken.

“What are you going to do if you’re trying to get your bike back and someone pulls a gun on you? You don’t want to risk your life for that,” Const. Rob Carver said.

He noted calls to police about stolen bikes spotted online haven’t gone up just yet, but expects that to change over the coming weeks.

Carver said police try to get to these cases as soon as possible, but it can sometimes take them a couple of days to respond.

Still, he said it should be left to professionals.

“We know that the risk of going to buy stolen property from someone who is fencing it is dangerous. Our officers are armed. You can’t say that,” Carver said.

He added that Winnipeggers who buy or sell items online should always meet in a public place such as a mall parking lot.