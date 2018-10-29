

CTV Winnipeg





The Winnipeg Police Service is warning the public about a convicted sex offender who’s expected to live in Winnipeg.

Officers said Winston George Thomas, 41, is considered high-risk to reoffend in a sexual or sexually violent way against females, both adults and children

On Sunday Thomas was released from Headingley Correction Centre after serving around four months for breaching conditions of a probation order.

Thomas is on supervised probation until Dec. 14, 2020, as well as a lifetime weapons prohibition order.

Police advise the public should take proper measures to protect themselves, but any sort of vigilante activity against Thomas won’t be tolerated.

Anyone with information on Thomas can call the Manitoba Integrated High Risk Sex Offender Unit at 204-984-1888, the Winnipeg police, a local RCMP detachment or Crime Stoppers.