The Winnipeg Police Service is giving the public a closer look at its tiny new recruits.

The puppies were born two weeks ago to mother Veyda and father Hector, both police dogs.

Police said they are the newest canines to be born through its in-house breeding program.



Previously, police told CTV News that not all of the puppies may end up being suited for police work, and they will be assessed once they get older.



Police said all five puppies are in excellent health.

Police have yet to release on what the dogs will be named.

