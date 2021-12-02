Winnipeg police will not charge Peter Nygard following investigation

WINNIPEG -

The Winnipeg Police Service said they will not be filing any criminal charges against former fashion mogul Peter Nygard following a lengthy investigation into alleged sexual assaults.

In a statement, police chief Danny Smyth said eight cases were submitted to Manitoba Justice for consideration, but following a review by Manitoba Justice, they declined to authorize criminal charges.

Nygard is currently in custody in Toronto on historical sexual assault charges. His next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 10. He also faces charges of racketeering and sex trafficking in New York, and has agreed to extradition.

None of the charges in the two cases have been proven in court, and Nygard is presumed innocent.

Smyth said in his statement, specialized investigators worked through 15 separate files, adding some victims did not want to be involved in criminal proceedings.

“Twenty-nine witnesses, which included survivors, were interviewed as part of these investigations,” he wrote. “Over 17 agencies and therapy professionals were contacted as part of the investigations.”

He added approximately 1,600 documents were compiled during the investigations.

“The Winnipeg Police Service Sex Crimes Unit takes a survivor-focused approach when it comes to investigating claims of sexual assault,” Smyth wrote. “We understand the courage required of any survivor of sexual assault to come forward. We acknowledge and respect the decisions made by justice officials, and at times by survivors themselves, not to proceed with criminal proceedings. We continue to support survivors through their journey of healing.”

-With files from The Canadian Press