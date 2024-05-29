Winnipeg Pride Parade route to close downtown streets

The city will close a number of roadways in anticipation of an influx of rainbow hues, floats and marchers set to descend on downtown Winnipeg to celebrate the 2024 Pride Parade.

The city says portions of its downtown street network will be temporarily closed in the coming days to make way for the parade and other Pride festivities.

According to a news release, northbound Hargrave Street between Bannatyne and William avenues will close from 6 a.m. Friday, May 31 to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 1.

Another slew of closures will be in place from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, June 2. They are:

Westbound Broadway from Edmonton Street to Memorial Boulevard

Memorial Boulevard in both directions from Broadway to York Avenue

Northbound Memorial Boulevard from York Avenue to St. Mary Avenue

Eastbound Portage Avenue from Memorial Boulevard to Main Street

Southbound Main Street from Portage Avenue to William Stephenson Way

Eastbound William Stephenson Way from Main Street to Israel Asper Way

The parade is the culmination of the 2024 Pride Winnipeg Festival, which runs from May 24 to June 2. The annual event is aimed at bringing Winnipeg’s 2SLGBTQ+ community and its allies together to celebrate during a series of events.

The 2024 Pride Parade route. (Pride Winnipeg/Facebook)

CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the 2024 Pride Rally and Parade with a broadcast cohosted by senior anchor Maralee Caruso and weather specialist Colleen Bready, while Katherine Dow and 103.1 Virgin Radio’s Ace Burpee and Chrissy Troy chat with special guests along the parade route.

The special coverage will begin at 10 a.m. CST.