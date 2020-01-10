WINNIPEG -- Winnipeggers showed their support for a First Nation in B.C. that continues to oppose the Coastal GasLink pipeline, with round dance at Portage and Main Friday afternoon.

The company has already received provincial approval to build a 670-kilometre pipeline from northeastern British Columbia to an LNG Canada export terminal in Kitimat, B.C.

The chiefs of the area, however, say they won't let anyone on the territory land without their consent.

READ MORE: First Nation waits on logging road at centre of pipeline dispute in northern B.C.

Protesters in Winnipeg came out with signs and spoke out against the pipeline as well as the involvement of the RCMP.

A year ago, Mounties clashed with protesters in northern B.C., which resulted in the arrests of 14 people.

"I think it's an admirable action to take, is to show solidarity across Canada and across North America, that we are here to show solidarity for our relatives and our people and to also hold accountably and transparency to RCMP and just show that we are watching and we will take action and we will always be in solidarity with our relatives, no matter what, until the end," said Sadie-Phoenix Lavoie, who organized the rally.

A B.C. judge granted an injunction last week to prevent protesters from blocking access to the pipeline work sites.

Area chiefs responded by sending an eviction notice to Coastal GasLink, but on Monday the company announced it is moving forward with pipeline construction.