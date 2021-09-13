Winnipeg protestors stand in solidarity against new Texas abortion laws
A group of Winnipeggers held a protest Sunday in solidarity with people facing restrictive abortion access in Texas.
“Abortion rights are human rights. Body autonomy is a human right,” said Katrina Greer, one of the protesters.
Earlier this month, Texas legislators passed a law known as SB8, which prohibits abortions once medical professionals can detect cardiac activity -- usually around six weeks, before some women know they're pregnant.
Courts have blocked other states from imposing similar restrictions, but Texas' law differs because it leaves enforcement to private citizens through civil lawsuits instead of criminal prosecutors.
“All of their abortion clinics are shut down.There is a six-week ban right now with possible fines and civil liabilities and all kinds of things,” said Greer.
Demonstrators dressed in red carrying various signs rallied downtown to raise awareness of not only what's going on in Texas, but in Canada too.
Greer said this country has its own anti-abortion, anti-choice candidates who have to be focused on with the upcoming election.
"As far as public support, you’re looking at 75 to 80 per cent at minimum in Canada support the right to an abortion,” said Greer. “Public support is right, way above where it needs to be.”
“It’s politicians using this as political fodder that puts our rights in danger.”
Greer added access to abortion isalso an issue in Manitoba for rural and northern communities.
With files from The Associated Press
