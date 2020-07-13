WINNIPEG -- A Winnipeg race car driver was left with several injuries, including a collapsed lung, following a serious crash on Saturday at a race track in Missouri.

Amber Balcaen posted about the collision on Twitter on Sunday. She said she also suffered a severe concussion, limited mobility and a few small burns.

Balcaen noted her CT scan came back okay and she’s on the mend.

She later tweeted her x-rays are complete and her lung is looking better. She expects to be cleared to leave the hospital on Monday.

In 2016, Balcaen was first Canadian woman to win a Nascar-sanctioned race, and was presented with an outstanding achievement medal from the City of Winnipeg.