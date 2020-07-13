Advertisement
Winnipeg race car driver suffered collapsed lung in serious crash
Published Monday, July 13, 2020 6:22AM CST
WINNIPEG -- A Winnipeg race car driver was left with several injuries, including a collapsed lung, following a serious crash on Saturday at a race track in Missouri.
Amber Balcaen posted about the collision on Twitter on Sunday. She said she also suffered a severe concussion, limited mobility and a few small burns.
Balcaen noted her CT scan came back okay and she’s on the mend.
She later tweeted her x-rays are complete and her lung is looking better. She expects to be cleared to leave the hospital on Monday.
In 2016, Balcaen was first Canadian woman to win a Nascar-sanctioned race, and was presented with an outstanding achievement medal from the City of Winnipeg.
