Winnipeg ready for another year of Whiteout Street Parties outside Canada Life Centre

The Whiteout Street Parties will be coming back to Winnipeg when the Winnipeg Jets start their quest for the Stanley Cup during the 2024 NHL Playoffs.

For every home game, up to 5,000 fans will be able to line Donald Street between Portage and Graham avenues to watch the Jets.

Kevin Donnelly, the senior vice president of True North Sports and Entertainment's Venues and Entertainment, announced they have upped the number of screens available to watch the game from two to three. There will also be live music, guest hosts, food trucks, and concession stands for fans to enjoy.

Tickets to get into the party will be $10 each, with $5 from each ticket going to United Way Winnipeg to reinvest into the community.

Whiteout Party tickets will go on sale next Wednesday and single-game playoff tickets for Round 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs will be available starting April 15.

More details to come.