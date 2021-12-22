Winnipeg restaurants temporarily closing their doors as COVID cases soar

WINNIPEG -

Winnipeg’s list of spots to grab a bite is shrinking as several restaurants are closing temporarily over rising COVID-19 concerns.

Kevin Byrne, managing partner of Confusion Corner Drinks and Food, said one of his staff members tested positive for the virus on Monday, so he decided to get a rapid test for himself.

“I tested positive on Tuesday. Once I found out for myself I shut it down, because I’m in close contact with all my staff,” Byrne told CTV News.

Byrne said after announcing the closure, he started reaching out to customers to cancel reservations.

“It sounds easy, but it isn’t because there’s a lot of people that contacted me after asking if they were served by a person that had tested positive,” said Byrne.

“All of my staff are required to get tested but a lot of them were in line three, four, five hours and won’t get results until after Christmas.”

Confusion Corner Drinks and Food isn’t the only restaurant in the area closing due to positive cases.

The Roost on Corydon Avenue announced on social media it would be closing temporarily because people close to them had tested positive for COVID-19, and they are awaiting test results.

The Handsome Daughter on Sherbrook Street also took to social media saying it would be closing temporarily while it waits for COVID test results.

Shaun Jeffrey, president of the Manitoba Restaurant and Foodservices Association, said the choice to close right before the holidays isn’t easy.

“Top of mind is keeping Manitobans and their staff safe, and that comes (with) some consequences to their livelihood and the operation of their business,” Jeffrey said.

On Wednesday, the province announced a new financial relief program to help offset costs for businesses struggling through the fourth wave of COVID.

Minster of Finance, Scott Fielding said relief amounts will vary depending on how many staff are employed.

“If you go down Corydon for instance and you see restaurants there, they probably have upwards of 20 or more employees, so they’d be able to apply for about $9,000 of support.”

Jeffrey said the program is a good start.

“What we’re dealing with now is going to be a revolving collaboration between the industries that are effected plus the government.”

Jeffrey is calling on Manitobans to continue to show support for the industry by ordering takeout and buying gift cards.

Byrne predicts Confusion Corner Drinks and Food will have to remain closed for the next couple of weeks while staff get tested, and he’ll probably lay them off so they can collect Employment Insurance while the restaurant is closed.

“Pretty much my priority right now is to figure out ways to make sure (employees) have some sort of income coming in.”