

CTV News Winnipeg





Two new road closures are happening around the city Tuesday.

Starting at 9 a.m. Higgins Avenue will be closed to eastbound traffic from Princess Street to King Street due to construction and maintenance.

The city is advising people to take an alternate route. Pedestrian access will be maintained on the north sidewalk.

The closure will be in effect until August 16.

The city of Winnipeg said the Arlington Bridge is closed for a film production Tuesday.

Drivers should take the McPhillips Street Underpass or Slaw Rebchuk Bridge instead

The Arlington Bridge reopens Tuesday at noon.