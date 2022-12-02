Winnipeg's alleged serial killer 'absolutely' maintains his innocence, lawyer says
WARNING: The details in this article may be disturbing to some viewers. Discretion is advised.
The lawyer representing a Winnipeg man accused of killing four Indigenous women says his client 'absolutely' maintains his innocence and intends to plead not guilty.
Two sheriffs led Jeremy Anthony Michael Skibicki into a Manitoba Court of King's Bench courtroom Friday afternoon, his hands and feet chained.
The 35-year-old is accused of killing four Indigenous women between March and May of this year.
Friends and family members of the victims sat in the courtroom as Skibicki was directly indicted on four counts of first-degree murder. A direct indictment means the case goes straight to trial without a preliminary hearing.
'A TYPE OF GRIEF NEVER EXPERIENCED BEFORE': VICTIM'S FAMILY
Winnipeg police began the investigation in May after the partial remains of Rebecca Contois, 24, were found near an apartment building in the 200 block of Edison Avenue.
Police identified three more victims during a news conference on Thursday.
Morgan Beatrice Harris, 39, is believed to have been killed around May 1, and Marcedes Myran, 26, is believed to have been killed around May 4. Both women were members of the Long Plain First Nation.
One woman, who has not yet been identified but has been described as an Indigenous woman in her mid-20s with an average build, is believed to have been killed around March 15, 2022.
A statement from Contois' family says they have experienced paralyzing grief.
"I don’t think we have ever cried buckets of tears, painful wake-you-up-in-the-middle-of-the-night-anxiety, a type of grief never experienced before, deep, deep sadness," they said. "The last couple of months have been incredibly exhausting."
The family said they are sharing their deepest condolences with the families of the other victims.
'THEY DESERVE TO BE KNOWN:' DAUGHTER OF VICTIM CALLS FOR ACTION
Morgan Harris was reported missing on May 1, and was last seen in the area of Main Street and Henry Avenue. Her daughter, 21-year-old Cambria Harris, said she was utterly shocked to hear what had happened to her mom.
"I'm really saddened to hear that my mom was taken in such a savage and gruesome way," she said.
Cambria said her mother was an amazing woman with a bright soul who had been seeking help to deal with her addictions.
"My mom had fallen on hard times. She was homeless and I guess someone saw that and took advantage of her and took advantage of a vulnerable person."
Cambria said there needs to be more action to stop this from happening again.
"We need to start protecting our vulnerable youth and our vulnerable women – specifically Indigenous because that is the highest rate of who is at risk right now," she said.
"I think it is really important to speak up because as a young Indigenous woman like myself, I shouldn't have to fear going outside, and I shouldn't have to fear having to catch the bus before 6 o'clock so that it is not night-time. I shouldn't have to worry about not being able to leave my house just to go across the street to the store past 8."
She said the four women, and all missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls, are more than just victims.
"Those are mothers, those are aunties, those are families, and they deserve to be known as that and not just as another picture on a missing persons’ poster."
POLICE SAY VICTIMS' REMAINS 'LIKELY' IN LANDFILL, BUT ARE NOT ABLE TO SEARCH IT
Shortly after Contois' partial remains were found near the apartment on Edison Avenue, police found additional remains at the Brady Landfill.
The remains of Harris, Myran, and the unidentified woman have not been found.
Speaking to reporters on Friday, Winnipeg police Chief Danny Smyth said investigators believe it is likely the remains of the other victims are in the landfill, but police won't be able to search the site.
"The reality is we are talking about a 50-plus-acre site with layers and layers of refuse. We wouldn't know where to begin. We are not in a position to search the whole site," Smyth said.
He said he understands the need for closure from the families of the victims.
"I would want the remains of my loved ones as well," he said. "We just have no ability to know where that is and where to commence that search. It is not a feasible operation."
LAWYER SAYS NOT-GUILTY PLEAS ARE ANTICIPATED
Outside the law courts building on Friday, Skibicki's lawyer Leonard Tailleur told reporters his client 'absolutely' maintains his innocence.
He said it will be a while before they enter an official plea due to the amount of evidence disclosure provided by the provincial Crown, but he said he anticipates they will be entering a not-guilty plea on all four counts.
The charges against Skibicki have not been proven in court, and he is considered innocent until proven guilty.
Tailleur said with the amount of publicity the case has gotten, there is a concern about his client's presumption of innocence.
"The tendency of people, I speak generally here, is to make assumptions based on assertions that are made in the press or whatever, and that, of course, when they accumulate that becomes potentially a problem," Tailleur said.
-with files from CTV's Taylor Brock
-----------
There is a support line available for those impacted by missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and LGBTQ2S+ people: 1-844-413-6649.
Additional mental-health and community-based emotional support and cultural services are also available through the federal government.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada-Palestine MP group to 'review' after accused 'Holocaust denier' attended event
A spokesman for the chair of an all-party parliamentary group says it is "carefully" reviewing how it handles events with outside events after a newspaper publisher accused of holding antisemitic views took part in a recent gathering.
Passenger killed when big wave hits Antarctic cruise ship
A U.S. woman was killed and four other passengers injured when a massive wave struck the Viking Polaris cruise ship while it was sailing toward the port of Ushuaia in southern Argentina on an Antarctic cruise, authorities said.
Shooting survivor objects to firearm coalition's 'disrespectful' sales promotion
A mass shooting survivor and spokeswoman for gun-control group PolySeSouvient says it is 'incredibly disrespectful' for firearm rights advocates to invoke the group's name in a merchandise sale discount code.
BoC expected to end year off with one more rate increase, likely to pause hikes soon
The Bank of Canada is expected to conclude a historic year marked by high inflation and aggressive monetary policy tightening with one more interest rate hike on Wednesday.
Musk says Twitter has suspended rapper Ye over swastika post
Twitter has suspended rapper Ye after he tweeted a picture of a swastika merged with the Star of David.
Four years after Meng Wanzhou's arrest, U.S. drops last remaining indictment
U.S. prosecutors on Thursday asked a judge to dismiss bank fraud and other charges against Meng Wanzhou, the chief financial officer of China's Huawei Technologies whose 2018 arrest strained relations between the U.S. and China.
Stabbing deaths of 4 Idaho students fuel online sleuths
The deaths of four University of Idaho students nearly three weeks ago have riled up thousands of would-be armchair sleuths, many of whom are posting speculation and unfounded rumors about the fatal stabbings online.
Emergencies Act hearings end with final words on transparency, accountability
After 300 hours of testimony, 9,000 exhibits and a few major revelations, the public portion of an investigation into the first-ever use of the Emergencies Act ended Friday with a deep dive into questions about government accountability and transparency.
Hockey Canada says over 900 cases of on-ice discrimination last season
Hockey Canada says there were more than 900 documented or alleged incidents of on-ice discrimination -- verbal taunts, insults and intimidation -- across all levels and age groups during the 2021-22 season.
Regina
-
Investigation into house explosion leads to discovery of criminal act, RPS asking for assistance
The Regina Police Service (RPS) is asking the public for information or video that could assist in the investigation into a building explosion in the north central area on Nov. 13.
-
Fire still burning following southern Sask. train derailment
Part of a southern Saskatchewan highway remains closed one day after a fiery train derailment.
-
'Part of him with me': Sask. man fixing up grandpa's classic truck after finding it for sale on social media
A 24-year-old man from Preeceville, Sask. was reunited with his grandfather's classic, custom-made Ford truck after finding it on social media and plans to restore it to its former glory.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon police seek 'persons of interest' in fatal shooting
A man died Thursday morning in Saskatoon following a shooting, according to police.
-
'We're going after the offenders': Sask. to suspend welfare benefits for 'serious' offenders with warrants
The Government of Saskatchewan has introduced legislation to suspend social assistance benefits to prolific violent offenders with active warrants, and to use information from the Ministry of Social Services to find those evading the law.
-
Saskatoon software developer creates Twitter alternative
With fears Twitter could crash, a Saskatoon software developer is creating a new platform.
Northern Ontario
-
Two plead guilty to manslaughter in Sudbury arson that killed three people
On Friday afternoon at the Sudbury Courthouse, two men pled guilty in an arson case that killed three people in a townhouse on Bruce Avenue in April 2021.
-
Timmins, Ont., doctor faces more sex assault charges as five more people come forward
A Timmins doctor charged with sexual assault in July is facing several more charges after five more people came forward, police said Friday.
-
Malfunctioning automatic doors caused worker's death at northern Ont. mine
A Toronto-based mining company has been fined $300,000 for a workplace fatality that took place last year at Hemlo Mine near Marathon, Ont.
Edmonton
-
'It's just too cold': Edmonton peace officer warns about leaving pets outside, in vehicles
The weather outside is frightful, and as such, most drivers are leaving their pets at home. But Merlin and Louise Badry’s Goldendoodle Maggie is riding with her owners in style.
-
This group of friends dressed up as grannies and sat behind the Oilers bench
It was grannies' night behind the Edmonton Oilers bench at Rogers Place last Monday night. A group of friends from Whitecourt, Alta., attended the game against the Florida Panthers in grannies costumes and stayed in character all night.
-
Dozens of stolen vehicles, equipment recovered during warranted searches of Camrose-area properties: police
Some 100 stolen vehicles and pieces of equipment were found when Alberta police searched more than a dozen rural properties south of Edmonton in late November.
Toronto
-
Students walk out of Toronto school amid 'constant chaos,' violence
Students walked out of a Toronto high school they say has become the site of 'constant chaos' in which students detail deplorable conditions, teachers say it’s violent and parents are demanding action from the school board.
-
'Beat the odds': Group of 26 coworkers win big in Ontario lottery
A group of 26 coworkers from across Ontario have won big.
-
Tory uses strong mayor powers to appoint new city manager
Mayor John Tory has appointed Paul Johnson to be the new city manager using the new strong mayor powers granted to him by the province.
Calgary
-
AHS halts respite care at Rotary Flames House to address Alberta Children's Hospital struggle
Respite admissions at Rotary Flames House in Calgary will be paused and staff redeployed to help with the ongoing struggle at Alberta Children's Hospital.
-
Alcohol, speed considered factors in deadly Deerfoot crash: Calgary police
Police say charges are pending against a 29-year-old man.
-
Extreme cold weather breaks dozens of records across Alberta
A prolonged cold spell throughout Alberta has led to a whopping 36 new weather records for the coldest daytime high and coldest overnight low in communities throughout the province.
Montreal
-
Quebec judge rules police security plan to blame for fatal 2012 election night shooting
A Quebec judge has ordered Quebec provincial police and the Montreal police service to pay more than $290,000 in damages to four victims of the 2012 election night Metropolis shooting. Superior Court Justice Philippe Belanger laid the blame at the feet of the two police forces whose security plan had a 'major flaw' that a gunman took advantage of when he stormed the back of the building on Sept. 4, 2012.
-
Large fire engulfs Mont Gabriel Hotel in Laurentians; multiple fire departments respond
Firefighters from several municipalities were called to the scene of a large fire Friday at the Mont-Gabriel Hotel in Sainte-Adele, Que.
-
Quebec human rights commission forced to close nearly 200 cases after Mike Ward decision
Quebec's human rights commission was forced to close 194 discrimination complaints following the Supreme Court of Canada's Mike Ward decision, commission leaders revealed Friday while presenting their activity report for the year 2021-2022.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa police report 'surge' in vehicle thefts from malls, grocery stores and recreation centre parking lots
Ottawa police are urging motorists to be vigilant while parking at shopping malls, grocery stores, and recreation and sporting venues this holiday season, following an increase in daylight vehicle thefts.
-
Arnprior hospital offering staff education upgrades to retain workforce
At a time when there is a critical shortage of nurses in Ontario, the Arnprior Regional Hospital is taking a different approach to retain their staff.
-
Levels of respiratory viruses circulating in Ottawa 'remain high', Ottawa Public Health warns
In its weekly "Respiratory Virus Snapshot, OPH says the wastewater viral signals show "moderate" levels of RSV and COVID-19, while the influenza levels are "high".
Atlantic
-
Two arrested after Fredericton-area shooting prompts emergency alert in N.B.
Two people are in custody after a shooting in the Fredericton area left two people injured and prompted police to issue an emergency alert in New Brunswick.
-
Moncton’s business community on preventing homelessness: ‘We have to start today’
Four organizations representing Greater Moncton’s business community held a press conference Friday calling for urgent action in regards to downtown safety and the homelessness situation.
-
Two charged, 122 tickets issued in connection with rowdy Dalhousie homecoming party
Two people are facing charges in connection with an unsanctioned Dalhousie University homecoming party that saw fires set, fireworks shot off and a person stabbed, in Halifax two months ago.
Kitchener
-
Body found inside burning construction trailer in Kitchener
Kitchener firefighters were called to put out flames at a construction trailer early Friday morning, and inside, they found a body.
-
Driver injured in crash with ION train in Uptown Waterloo
One person was taken to hospital after a car collided with an LRT train Friday afternoon in Uptown Waterloo.
-
House of Friendships to receive $1.6 M from province
House of Friendship in Waterloo Region is getting $1.6 million from the province as part of Ontario’s new Mental Health and Addictions strategy.
Vancouver
-
Early earthquake notification system passes the test in Tofino, national system set for 2024
A team of researchers on Vancouver Island had a big breakthrough after a smaller earthquake struck near the coast of Tofino last Friday.
-
369 in hospital with COVID-19 in belated B.C. weekly update
The B.C. Centre for Disease Control reported 369 people in hospital with COVID-19 in the province on Friday, up roughly 12 per cent from the previous week.
-
NEW
NEW | BC Ferries vessel drops anchor midway through sailing
BC Ferries says one of its largest vessels stalled midway between Vancouver Island and the B.C. mainland Friday afternoon due to a mechanical issue.
Vancouver Island
-
Shooting threat prompts evacuation, heavy police response at University of Victoria
For the second time this week, a threat of a shooting found written in a women's bathroom has forced the evacuation of a Victoria-area school. Saanich and Oak Bay police descended on the University of Victoria campus Friday morning after a message was found written in a women's bathroom in the school's Cornett Building.
-
NEW
NEW | BC Ferries vessel drops anchor midway through sailing
BC Ferries says one of its largest vessels stalled midway between Vancouver Island and the B.C. mainland Friday afternoon due to a mechanical issue.
-
Heavy, wet snow and high winds forecast for Vancouver Island
Heavy snowfalls and high winds are once again in the forecast for much of Vancouver Island as Environment Canada issued a new round of weather warnings Friday. The weather office says up to 15 centimetres of wet snow could accumulate on much of the island.