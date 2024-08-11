WINNIPEG
    • Winnipeg’s Bangladeshi Hindus call for action amid ongoing violence, political turmoil in Bangladesh

    Dozens of Bangladeshi Hindu demonstrators gathered in International Mother Language Plaza in Winnipeg's Kirkbridge Park on Aug. 10, 2024. (Alexandra Holyk/CTV News Winnipeg) Dozens of Bangladeshi Hindu demonstrators gathered in International Mother Language Plaza in Winnipeg's Kirkbridge Park on Aug. 10, 2024. (Alexandra Holyk/CTV News Winnipeg)
    Hindu members of Winnipeg’s Bangladeshi community came together Saturday to protest what they describe as “religious extremism” and political turmoil in Bangladesh, following the resignations of the country’s prime minister and chief justice.

    On Aug. 5, Bangladeshi Prime Minister Shiekh Hasina was ousted from his position following weeks of protest against quotas in government jobs.

    Community members in Winnipeg say his resignation paved a way for extremists to attack minority groups, specifically the Hindu community.

    “We are here to protest the heinous act of violence against Hindus,” said Shuvodip Das, a community representative. “The current situation is unprecedented. It’s beyond imagination.

    “They’re oppressing our minorities and our fathers, mothers, brothers, sisters, our kids, our relatives – those who are staying in Bangladesh, their lives have been threatened,” Das continued.

    Dozens of people gathered at the International Mother Language Plaza in Kirkbridge Park, chanting and holding signs that called for an end to the erasure of the Hindu population in Bangladesh.

    Organizers said they will be putting forward a memorandum to the government, in an effort to bring more attention and support to the “dire crisis” in Bangladesh.

    “We’re calling for help and support from the government, our (Canadian government) … so that we can put pressure on the interim government in order to restore law and order and security for our friends and family,” said Shubhrakam Shome, one of spokespeople for the Winnipeg rally.

    The group of demonstrators also called on Ottawa to ease the visa application process for those who are fleeing from danger.

    “Please provide asylum to Bangladeshi minorities, especially Hindus, whose lives have been threated, who have been prosecuted in Bangladesh,” Das said. “Please provide shelter to those minorities and make the visa process easier so that those minorities can take shelter here and save their lives.”

