

CTV News Winnipeg





Winnipeg’s Cindy Klassen is among this year’s inductees to Canada’s Walk of Fame.

The Walk of Fame recognizes Canadians who have achieved excellence on both national and international stages in their fields, including music, sports, film and television, literary, visual and performing arts, science, innovation, philanthropy, and social justice.

Klassen is a three-time Olympian who picked up six medals along the way.

Klassen is Canada’s all-time most decorated Olympian, a title she shares with cyclist and fellow speed skater, Clara Hughes.

Inductions will be held at Canada’s Walk of Fame awards show in Toronto in November.

Among the other inductees are actor Will Arnett, Mr. Dressup, and world renowned architect Frank Gehry.

The show will be broadcast in December on CTV.