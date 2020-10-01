Advertisement
Winnipeg's COVID-19 spike, mandatory masks and traffic tickets: September's top five most-read stories
WINNIPEG -- Here are the top five most-read stories on CTV News Winnipeg in September.
A woman tried taking a Manitoba school division to court for more than $200,000 in damages for requiring her children to wear masks in school, a move she said was a breach of her children's rights, and was seeking a court injunction to allow her kids to go to school with no masks.
CTV's Danton Unger reports.
-This report was first published on September 24, 2020.
Health officials have announced the Winnipeg Metropolitan Region is having its restriction levels increased.
CTV's Devon McKendrick reports.
-This report was first published on September 25, 2020.
A Winnipeg woman battling cancer was videotaped and laughed at by two men driving a company vehicle.
CTV's Mason DePatie reports.
-This report was first published on September 5, 2020.
Manitoba RCMP officers removed an ‘unruly’ Ontario woman from a flight on September 28.
CTV's Kayla Rosen reports.
-This report was first published on September 29, 2020.
A Winnipeg woman feels she has not has her proper day in court over her texting while driving ticket.
Christina Trachenko challenged a ticket in court and wanted to question the officers who claimed she was on her phone. However, that never happened.
CTV's Jeff Keele reports.
-This report was first published on September 18, 2020.