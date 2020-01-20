WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg's Filipino community is rallying to support the thousands of victims and evacuees displaced by a volcano eruption last week.

The eruption of the Taal Volcano forced more than 40,000 people to be evacuated from Batangas in the Philippines on Jan. 12.

Here in Winnipeg 204 Neighbourhood Watch, a Filipino community watch group is organizing a fundraiser for the victims of the volcano.

The fundraiser is scheduled for Friday, from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the Maples Collegiate Commons. The goal is to raise up to $20,000.

"I believe that Winnipeg has lots of people living here with generous hearts," said Charmaine Hernandez, and organizer of the fundraiser. "The goal is to reach as many people as we can."

Hernandez said the money will go towards medication, food, water and anything else needed in the evacuation centres.

"We've heard some of the evacuation centres are getting some (donations) and some evacuation centres are not getting any," she said.

The group has not decided which charity the money will go towards yet. She said the event is a “multi-cultural fundraiser” and is not just meant for the Filipino community.

Tickets are a minimum of $10 and include food and entertainment. There will also be silent auctions and 50/50 tickets available.