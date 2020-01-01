Winnipeg’s first baby in the New Year born at HSC
Published Wednesday, January 1, 2020 1:42PM CST
WINNIPEG -- It didn’t take long for Winnipeg’s first baby of the New Year to be born.
On Jan. 1, 2020, at 12:18 a.m. a baby boy was born at the HSC Winnipeg Women’s Hospital.
He weighed a healthy seven pounds, 11 ounces.
In a news release Shared Health congratulated the Singh family on the birth of their new son and for being Winnipeg’s New Year’s baby.
