WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

Winnipeg’s first Krispy Kreme to give front-row seat to doughnut-making experience

Glazed doughnuts roll by on a conveyer belt at a Krispy Kreme store in Charlotte, N.C., Thursday, Dec. 6, 2007. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton) Glazed doughnuts roll by on a conveyer belt at a Krispy Kreme store in Charlotte, N.C., Thursday, Dec. 6, 2007. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
The city’s first Krispy Kreme will offer doughnut diehards a front-row seat to watch how the iconic glazed, filled and sugared confections are made.

A spokesperson from Krispy Kreme told CTV News Winnipeg construction on the Sterling Lyon Parkway shop is progressing well, and the company is in the process of hiring a general manager. A specific opening date could not be provided.

Additionally, they say the new location will have a ‘theatre hub’ design, where guests can watch doughnuts go through the proofer, into the fryer and travel down the conveyor belt through ‘a waterfall of glaze,’ allowing customers to enjoy the pastries fresh off the line while still hot.

The shop will also have a seating area and a drive-thru, and will serve as the main production location for other outlets like Costco.

Similar theatre-style shops have been running for decades in places like Mississauga, Scarborough, Montreal and Quebec City, but the particular design coming to Winnipeg is the first of its kind in Canada.

