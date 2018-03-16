The city of Winnipeg has a $6.9 billion dollar infrastructure deficit, according to the 2018 State of the Infrastructure report.

That’s the gap between total capital project needs and future funding for roads, bridges, arenas and swimming pools and various other city-owned assets.

Roads account for 28 per cent of the infrastructure deficit, transit 19 per cent while bridges make up 16 per cent of the deficit.

The deficit in dollars for roads is $1.9 billion, transit $1.3 billion and $1.1 billion for bridges.

Mayor Brian Bowman said the report coupled with the City Asset Management Plan will help council make decisions on future infrastructure investments.

Bowman said the documents will also help the public service, residents as well as government and industry partners manage city-owned assets.

The Arlington Bridge and Louise Bridge are considered to be in poor condition and improvements are not funded under the Public Works Capital Program.

“Bridge condition is mainly Good. The largest risks to service are with some of the vehicular bridges (e.g., Arlington, Louise), which are near or at the end of their expected life and are currently not funded in the capital program. Replacement costs for these bridges are in the range of hundreds of millions of dollars,” the City Asset Management Plan stated.

City officials said the bridges would have to be shut down if they are deemed a safety concern.

The City Asset Management Plan also noted: “The majority of transit’s infrastructure deficit, approximately $1 billion, is for the construction of new Rapid Transit corridors. Funding requirements for the Rapid Transit corridors includes funding for passenger facilities and bridges/tunnels.”

The report found the infrastructure deficit has improved by $3 billion compared to 2009.