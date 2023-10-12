Winnipeg's Jewish community on heightened alert amid ongoing Israel-Gaza war

Increased security measures are in place in Winnipeg at Jewish institutions amid the escalating Israel-Gaza war as former Hamas leaders have called for a day of mobilization around the world.

The Jewish Federation of Winnipeg announced the measures Thursday, noting enhanced security is in place at the Asper Jewish Community Campus as well as local Jewish establishments throughout the city.

“We ask for the community to exercise a heightened degree of healthy vigilance and situational awareness,” the release said. “Extra attention should be paid by Jewish institutions to ensuring all security protocols are being followed, particularly regarding access controls and doors that should remain locked.”

The federation said there is more campus security and a larger police presence around community buildings.

The organization has also been in contact with Winnipeg Police Service Chief Danny Smyth regarding the statement from a former Hamas leader, who called on supporters throughout the world to mobilize on Friday.

Hamas militants, which has been declared a terrorist group by Canada and many other Western Nations, launched a deadly attack on Israel on Saturday. The violence in the following days has claimed the lives of at least 2,700 people on both sides.

Smyth was unavailable for an interview Thursday but in a news release, Winnipeg police said the service has been in “regular communication” with community leaders.

“The Service continuously monitors world and local events. It assesses their potential impact on the safety and security of our community and is working closely with leaders to remain abreast of issues and concerns,” the police said.

Police noted there was increased patrols around cultural centres, schools, synagogues, mosques and other places of worship after the war broke out last week.

“The Service will continue to deploy resources at rallies and protests to provide a safe and secure environment for the residents of Winnipeg.”

The Jewish Federation said at this time there are no specific threats in Winnipeg toward the Jewish community, but proactive steps will continue to be taken.

The federation has also been told by police to continue with regular activities and has not been advised to close any Jewish facilities.

“If you see something, please say something. We ask community members to report concerning information directly to the police by calling 911,” the federation said.

CTV News Winnipeg will be speaking with the federation Thursday afternoon and more details will be shared when they are available.