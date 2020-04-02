WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg’s mayor is scheduled to speak Thursday afternoon on the city’s operations, including COVID-19, flooding, and snow.

Brian Bowman, Jason Shaw, manager of the City of Winnipeg Emergency Operations Centre, and Paul Olafson, interim chief financial officer, will be holding a news conference at 3 p.m. at Winnipeg City Hall. CTV News Winnipeg will be live streaming the event.

On Wednesday, Bowman reiterated the importance of physical distancing to help flatten the curve of COVID-19. On Friday, city council is meeting to discuss declaring a state of local emergency in Winnipeg.

To date, there are 167 cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba, as well as one death.

This is a developing story, more details to come.