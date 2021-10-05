Winnipeg's October heat wave nears record-breaking highs

WINNIPEG -

A wave of unseasonably hot weather in Winnipeg has left the city just shy of breaking a decades-old record.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), temperatures reached 29.7 C in Winnipeg as of 4 p.m. on Tuesday. The current heat record for Oct. 5 was set in 2011, when temperatures reached 31.1 C. While Tuesday's heat did not break any records, it pushed the city closer to setting a new record more than three-decades old.

Winnipeg was just 0.3 C shy of setting a new record for the most number of days with a temperature of 30 C or higher in a year. Currently 2021 is tied with the previous record set in 1988 of 35 days.

Parts of southern Manitoba saw some record-breaking temperatures on Tuesday.

Brandon hit 31.5 C, breaking the previous 30.9 C record set in 2011.

Melita heated up to 30.1 C, besting the 29.8 C record also set in 2011.

Gimli reached a full three degrees above the previous record of 26.7 C set in 2011, hitting 29.7 on Tuesday.

Steinbach also saw a jump in warm weather, reaching 29.5 C, breaking the record of 26.7 C set in 1961.

-with files from CTV's Colleen Bready