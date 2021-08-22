WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg's Olivia Meier will be making history at the upcoming Paralympic summer games in Tokyo.

The 22-year-old badminton player won gold and silver at the first Canadian Para badminton championships in 2016, and competed at the Parapan Ams in Lima in 2019 winning gold and silver there as well.

The sport is making its Paralympic debut in Tokyo. Meier is the first Canadian to ever compete in Para badminton at the Paralympic games, and is also the only Manitoban to be participating in this year's games.

Meier said she is familiar with the competition and is looking forward to getting the tournament started.

"I'm hoping to really just go out there and play my very best," she said. "If I come in mentally prepared, and my body is feeling good, I know I will put in a good performance."

Meier is heading to Tokyo on Tuesday. The Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games are set to begin on August 24.