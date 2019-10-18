One of the oldest restaurants in Winnipeg is celebrating a milestone birthday.

Oscar’s Deli, located in the city’s downtown area, is marking its 90th anniversary.

“We’ve gone from selling corned beef, pastrami, and salami basically only on Main Street to really a full-service restaurant,” said owner Larry Brown.

He says the restaurant owes it longevity to its prices, portions and relationship with its customers.

“I’ve got customers that have been coming here for 40 years, and they’re still coming,” Brown said.

“It’s like a family.”

Long-time customer Blair Graham said it’s a great location with many familiar faces.

“Of course you get to know the staff, you fool around, have a nice lunch, and away you go,” he said.

Brown’s daughter, Rachel, said the restaurant must be doing something right.

“I think it’s just staying consistent, treating people you want to be treated,” she said.

Brown said the restaurant business is one of the toughest, and you have to love it.

“It becomes a part of you,” he said.

- With files from CTV's Glenn Pismenny.