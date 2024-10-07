Winnipeg’s Palestinian, Jewish communities mark one year since Oct. 7 attack

One year has passed since Hamas militants murdered 1,200 Israelis and took more than 200 people hostage. Since the horrific attack, nearly 42,000 people have been killed in Gaza, as the war between Israel and Hamas rages on.

In Winnipeg, Palestinian and Jewish communities marked the grim anniversary Monday with vigils and gatherings in different areas of the city. Some leaders said they’re in disbelief that it has already been a year.

“It’s hard for me to believe that it’s already here and that there’s still over 100 hostages that haven’t been released,” said Jeff Lieberman, CEO of the Jewish Federation of Winnipeg.

Lieberman said it’s also been a year where hate has been more visible.

“To hear the open anti-Semitism, that’s blatant,” he said. “Now it’s hard to believe, it really is. I grew up in a Winnipeg, Manitoba that was multicultural. We all got along and for this to happen so quickly, it’s really very shocking to us.”

In August, some Winnipeg synagogues were among a number of Jewish institutions across Canada that received bomb threats by email.

The ongoing conflict worries Olena Gizelo, a newcomer from Ukraine with Jewish roots. Gizelo attended a memorial walk held at the Asper Jewish Community Campus Monday evening.

“I have part of my family in Israel and I’m very worried about my family in Ukraine and Israel at the same time,” she said through her tears. “I’m here because I want to support all of the people suffering from this tragedy.”

Earlier Monday, Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew addressed the sombre anniversary in the legislature.

“I reiterate what I said last year: Israel has a right to exist and a right to defend itself. The hostages should be immediately released,” he said.

As Israeli attacks continue in the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip, the health ministry in the region said tens of thousands of Palestinians have been killed.

For the last year, pro-Palestinian protesters have been rallying week after week for peace in Gaza.

“This conflict didn’t start on Oct. 7,” said Ramsey Zeid, the president of the Canadian Palestinian Association of Manitoba. “This conflict has been going on for 76 years. All the Palestinian people want and anybody in the world and in the Middle East want … if they want peace, we want justice.”

Zeid also said his community has received hateful threats over the last year.

“People need to know that we’re going to disagree,” he said. “But that’s OK that we can disagree. But we all need to live together in this room.”

Last week, the Winnipeg Police Service acknowledged there has been an increase in hate-related incidents, both anti-Semitic and Islamophobic. It said it is working with community leaders to help people feel safe.