Winnipeg's Shaw Park has a new name

Winnipeg’s Shaw Park officially has a new name, thanks to a partnership with a Manitoba insurance agency.

On Wednesday, the Winnipeg Goldeyes announced that it has signed a 10-year agreement with the Manitoba Blue Cross. This means that for at least the next decade, the downtown baseball stadium will be called Blue Cross Park.

“To see two homegrown entities get together in this venture, in my opinion, only do wonderful things for the citizens and the people who live in Winnipeg, Manitoba. That’s what this is all about,” said Sam Katz, president and CEO of the Goldeyes.

The Winnipeg Goldeyes announced on Nov. 8, 2023 that their stadium will now be known as Blue Cross Park. (Image source: Scott Andersson/CTV News Winnipeg)Benjamin Graham, president and CEO of Manitoba Blue Cross, said both organizations are “part of the fabric” of Manitoba. He added that both the Goldeyes and Blue Cross contribute to the community, which makes the partnership even more important.

“We both punch above our weight. We’re not the largest organizations in town, but we’re local…We’re very proud to be local,” he said.

The ballpark has been home to the Goldeyes since it opened in 1999. Prior to being called Shaw Park, it was called CanWest Global Park.