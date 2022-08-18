Winnipeg's Sierhuis discovers love of rowing after childhood cancer diagnosis

Manitoba's Katie Sierhuis, right, and Leah Miller are shown at the Canada Games in Niagara, Ont., in this Wednesday, August 17, 2022 handout photo. Sierhuis was a promising hockey and soccer player before she diagnosed with a rare form of cancer when she was 12. She tried rowing as a fresh start after her recovery. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Dan Labricciosa Manitoba's Katie Sierhuis, right, and Leah Miller are shown at the Canada Games in Niagara, Ont., in this Wednesday, August 17, 2022 handout photo. Sierhuis was a promising hockey and soccer player before she diagnosed with a rare form of cancer when she was 12. She tried rowing as a fresh start after her recovery. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Dan Labricciosa

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vatican shelves sexual assault probe into Cardinal Marc Ouellet

There is not enough evidence to open a formal church investigation into sexual assault allegations against a prominent Quebec cardinal, Pope Francis declared Thursday. Cardinal Marc Ouellet, an adviser to the Pope, has been accused of sexual misconduct in a class-action lawsuit filed earlier this week in Quebec Superior Court.

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island