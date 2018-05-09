

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg’s curbside giveaway weekend, where people put out reusable items for others to take, is coming up on Saturday and Sunday.

According to a news release from the City of Winnipeg, those who want to give away items should place them on the curb with a sign or sticker that says “free.” Any items that aren’t for giveaway should be placed out of sight. On Sunday at dusk, people are asked to remove anything that is leftover.

Some examples of items that can be given away include: books, CDs, DVDs, furniture, electronics, small appliances, sports equipment, gardening tools, kitchen gadgets, construction material and clothing.

The news release says items that are unsafe, infested with bugs or toilets should not be put out.

Those that will be out looking for items are asked only take those that are marked as “free” and to check each item to make sure they are safe and in good condition.

The city reminds people not to walk or drive on private lawns and not to discard any items on private property.