The City of Winnipeg will hold its spring giveaway weekend on May 11 and 12.

Residents are asked to place unwanted household items at the curb and label the items with a “free” sticker or sign. Items that are not up for grabs in the giveaway should be stored out of sight, said the city.

Leftover items should be removed by dusk on Sunday.

Examples of items that can be given away are: books, CDs, DVDs, furniture, electronics, small appliances, sports equipment, toys, gardening tools, kitchen gadgets, unwanted gifts, construction material and clothing.

The city said toilets and other items that are unsafe and infested with bed bugs should not be put out.

People who want to take part should only take items at the curb that are marked “free” and as asked to check all items closely to ensure they are safe and in good condition.

Citizens are also reminded to not walk or drive on public lawns or discard any items on private property.