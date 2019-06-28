

Mike Arsenault, CTV News Winnipeg





It’s no secret that Debbie Vokey is nutty about squirrels.

Over the last few years, she has been combining her love of squirrels with her passion for photography. The end result: a series of pictures starring her favourite little critters in miniature sets engaging in human activities.

“I love hearing them chirp, I love knowing that they’re there, I love the company that I keep with them,” said Vokey on Friday.

This has been busy a busy year for her. Recently, she started selling calendars of her squirrel pictures to the Best Of Friends store in Winnipeg’s Millennium Library. The calendars were in such high demand, the library had to create a waiting list for people who wanted one.

“They’re on consignment so basically I sell them to [the Library] for a certain price, and they make money and I make a little bit of money,” said Vokey, who lives in Winnipeg.

She’s also been selling art cards in some pet feed stores around the city.

Vokey’s been very fortunate this year. Sometimes, she goes months without seeing a squirrel through her camera. This year, she’s been lucky enough to engage with a very friendly one.

“As far as the squirrel goes, I got a very co-operative one, and in my world that’s big!”

Source: Debbie Vokey

For Vokey, a co-operative squirrel makes her hobby a lot easier. She also invested in some new equipment.

“I bought a new lens,” said Vokey. “I thought for this project I’d see if I can kick it up a notch.”

Vokey thinks squirrels get a bad rap. She prefers taking pictures of them over other animals that would be considered more traditional subject matter for a photographer.

“I wanted a wild animal, showing them doing more domestic things,” said Vokey. “We’ve seen it with dogs more so but I think the squirrels work out really well.”

For Vokey, this project is growing, but her inspiration never dies. She says all her ideas come from everyday living. She still has millions of ideas for new squirrel photo-shoots.

Source: Debbie Vokey

“I love doing it!” she said. “When you put as much effort and time as I have over the years into this project, it sure is nice to have other people benefit from seeing it.”

Vokey is excited that her work is available all over the world through her website, and she hopes to gain more exposure as time goes on.

Vokey does it for the love, but admits it’s nice to recoup some of the costs through her calendar and art card sales. She’s also exploring the possibility of approaching companies who may want to use her photos for ads.

Vokey has a theory about why her work is so popular.

“I think it’s that connection that everyone has with nature and animals,” she said. “As soon as they start to see that little crossover between what we do and what they do, and making [squirrels] look like they’re doing what we’re doing, it really draws people in.”