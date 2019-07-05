

The newly renovated St. John’s Library is expected to reopen Friday in Winnipeg’s North End.

The library was closed in August of 2017 and was set to re-open in the fall of 2018.

The city said at the time the library was originally built in 1915 and has served the city for over a century.

In 2017, the city said the renovations expected to be included were updated adult, children’s and teen areas on the main floor, as well as updates to the computer area and study spaces.

It also expected to add an extension to the building including an open reading area with an accessible entrance and washrooms.

More information to come.