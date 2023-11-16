Winnipeg's taxi industry on track for record-setting year

WINNIPEG
    Winnipeg’s taxi and rideshare industry are on track for a record-setting year.

    According to the Vehicles for Hire (VFH) Industry Annual Report, more than 5.7 million trips were logged from January to August of 2023. The report shows that this year’s total is likely to surpass 2022 when there was a record-setting 6.7 million VFH trips.

    It notes that standard taxis accounted for 52 per cent of all trips up to the end of August 2023, which is down from 64 per cent in 2022. Rideshare services were used in 47.8 per cent of all trips from January to August, while limousine vehicle services were used in 0.2 per cent.

    As for what’s causing the increase in 2023, the report attributes it to several factors, including:

    • The increase in air travel;
    • The increased cost of vehicle ownership;
    • The large amount of music, arts and cultural festivals in the city;
    • The increase in the use of VFH for non-emergency medical transportation;
    • Changing behaviours as residents adapt their modes of transportation; and
    • In-person graduations, weddings, holiday gatherings and large-scale social events.

    The City of Winnipeg report is also making some proposed by-law changes when it comes to vehicles for hire. This includes rules around asking for payment ahead of a ride and the preservation of recordings made by in-vehicle cameras.

    The report, which can be found online, is set to go before the public works committee on Nov. 21. 

