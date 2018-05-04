

CTV Winnipeg





There are several ways you can track fans’ activities during the Winnipeg Jets playoff run, such as crowd estimates, merchandise purchases and game views.

But there’s also another way that has to do with bathroom breaks: water consumption

“You can definitely see an increase in water consumption related to intermissions, where you can see people have held off a little bit on maybe using the water system or flushing the toilet,” said Tim Shanks, the City of Winnipeg’s manager of water services.

A City of Winnipeg chart, demonstrating the amount of water used during the Jet’s first home game against the Nashville Predators, shows that water usage spiked after each period and then again at the end of the game.

“Right now we’re seeing a 25 per cent increase or so in a momentary increase in water demands during intermissions and maybe a 50 per cent increase at the end of the game,” Shanks said.

Fans say they say they are willing to wait to use the washroom so they can watch the game. Some call it dedication.

And for those who wait until intermission at Bell MTS Place, it also means standing in a long line.

“It’s like you’re trying to get into a ride at Disney World,” said Jets fan Chad Fabian.

The city says it’s prepared to deal with the spike in water usage.

“The peak demand on that chart is not anywhere the capacity we have to maintain the pressures,” Shanks said.

- With files from Sarah Plowman