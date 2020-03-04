WINNIPEG -- Bus drivers for Winnipeg School Division could go on strike this month.

On Tuesday UFCW 832, the union representing 95 bus drivers in the division, said members voted 100 per cent in favour of strike action after learning their employer, “wants to gut their collective agreement.”

Jeff Traeger, union president, wants parents and students to make alternate plans in case a strike takes place.

“At a time when the division is having trouble keeping and hiring new drivers, the school division has proposed massive concessions to the driver’s contract, including taking away guarantees of pension, benefits and vacation,” he said in a news release.

The current contract expired on June 30, 2019, and negotiations have been taking place since October.

The union set a strike deadline of March 24, offering 15 days to bargain a deal. According to the release, the school division has agreed to meet for two days, including the final day before the strike deadline.

“It’s our hope with this unanimous strike mandate we can get the school division to show up and engage in meaningful bargaining to avoid a strike,” Trager said.

“So far, their actions are showing our members that bargaining a fair contract is not a priority.”

A spokesperson for the division said in a statement they can't disclose confidential labour relations information, but if "there's a situation that would impact our parents or students, we would take immediate steps to communicate with them."

